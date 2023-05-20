40 Violations Of Sweden Agreement Recorded In Hodeidah

The US-backed Saudi-led aggression forces committed on Friday 40 violations of Sweden agreement in Hodeidah province over the past 24 hours, a source in the liaison officers operations room said.

The source affirmed that the breaches included creation of combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya area and Hays district, and flying of two spy aircrafts over Hays.

In addition, the violations also included two ones by an artillery bombardment, and 32 others by various machine guns.