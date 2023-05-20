Eight Wounded In Saudi Shelling On Saada Border

The number of victims from the attacks of Saudi forces on the border areas in Saada, has risen to eight wounded in the past few hours.

According to Al-Masirah network, four injured individuals were taken to Al-Talh General Hospital, bringing the total number of casualties in the border areas to eight due to Saudi enemy fire.

Earlier in the day, a medical source in the province confirmed the arrival of four wounded at Razih Rural Hospital after being injured due to Saudi shelling on the Shada border district.

It is worth noting that the border areas in Saada governorate are repeatedly targeted with rocket and artillery shelling, as well as direct attacks on civilians. This violence is escalating in light of the international community and the United Nations’ silence.