Jeddah Summit Did Not Differ from Its Predecessors with Regard to Aggression Against Yemen

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the 32nd Arab Summit did not differ from its predecessors with regard to the war waged by the US-Saudi aggression on Yemen.

“This is not a new matter for a university that has, over the past eight years, blessed the aggression and the blockade imposed on Yemen,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a statement on Saturday.

“The Jeddah Declaration, which resulted from the summit, considered what is happening in Yemen a crisis! Whereas, what Yemen was subjected to was a brutal, full-fledged aggression and an unjust blockade that resulted in the worst humanitarian crisis in modern history,” the statement indicated.

It pointed out that the Jeddah Declaration touched on the so-called references on which the solution in Yemen is based.

The statement denounced the assertion of the Jeddah Declaration, “the need to stop foreign interference in the internal affairs of Arab countries and to reject support for armed groups and militias,” while the countries involved in aggression are interfering for the ninth year in a row blatantly in the internal affairs of Yemen. They launched aggression and siege against it, and occupied many Yemeni lands and islands. They have also formed and continue to form and support many armed groups, not to mention its cooperation with terrorist organizations to implement their agenda in Yemen.

The statement also affirmed that reforming the League of Arab States and developing joint Arab action is still a dream as a result of the deep and early American intrusions that the League was exposed to.