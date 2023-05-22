61 Violations Of Sweden Agreement Recorded In Hodeidah

The US-backed Saudi-led aggression forces committed on Sunday 61 violations of Sweden agreement in Hodeidah province over the past 24 hours, a source in the liaison officers operations room said.

The source affirmed that the breaches included creation of combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya area, and attack with three drones at Hays district.

In addition, the violations also included an artillery bombardment, and several breaches by various machine guns.