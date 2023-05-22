Abdulsalam: Repeated Storming Of Al-Aqsa Should Be Replied By Muslims’ Collective Action

The official spokesman for Ansarullah, Mohammad Abdulsalam, condemned the repeated storming of Al-Aqsa by the occupying Zionists.

In his tweet, Sunday, Abdulsalam wrote, “The repeated storming of Al-Aqsa by the occupying Zionists is a condemned and reprehensible crime,” stressing that Islamic countries should take collective action to protect Islamic sanctities in occupied Palestine.

This morning, dozens of settlers, led by the Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque, from the Mughrabi Gate, under the strict protection of the Israeli occupation police, who continued to impose restrictions on the entry of Palestinians to Al-Aqsa.

This is the second time since he assumed the position of the Ministry of National Security that Ben Gvir stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, as he arrived in the early morning squares to Al-Buraq Square, after the security services allowed the storming of Al-Aqsa, according to Al-Quds website.