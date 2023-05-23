Saudi-led Coalition Forces Continue To Violate Hodeidah Ceasefire

The Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room to monitor the violations of Sweden agreement on ceasefire in Hodeidah province said on Monday the Saudi-led aggression forces committed 65 violations of the ceasefire in the province during the past 24 hours.

The operations room confirmed that the aggression spy planes carried out sorties over Maqbana area and Hays district and dropped a bomb on Hays , in addition to dozens of violations with artillery shelling and various gunshots.