71 Violations Of Sweden Agreement Recorded In Hodeidah

The US-backed Saudi-led aggression forces committed on Saturday 71 violations of Sweden agreement in Hodeidah province over the past 24 hours, a source in the liaison officers operations room said.

The source affirmed that the breaches included five raids of spy drones hit Hays district and Al-Jabaliya area, and flying of nine spy aircrafts over the same areas.

In addition, the violations also included 20 ones by missile bombardment, and 37 breaches by various machine guns.