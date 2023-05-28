Aggression Forces Continue To Violate Hodeidah Ceasefire

The Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room to monitor the violations of Sweden agreement on ceasefire in Hodeidaا province said on Monday the Saudi-led aggression forces committed 77 violations of the ceasefire in the province during the past 24 hours.

The operations room confirmed that the coalition spy planes carried out five sorties over Maqbana area and Hays district and two strikes on Hays, in addition to the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya.

It added that the violations also included, four violations by artillery shelling and 65 others with various gunshots.