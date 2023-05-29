2 Civilians Killed In Saudi Attack On Saada

Two citizens were killed and two others African migrants wounded on Monday when the Saudi artillery fired at border district of Saada province.

Human right sources said that the artillery hit al-Raqwa area of the Monabbih border district.

This crime came one day after two civilians were injured by Saudi artillery shelling on Shada district in the same province, and less than 48 hours after two others were injured in the same district.

The sources affirmed that condemned the Saudi crimes against civilians in the border areas, which commit almost daily since the start on the war on Yemen began in March 2015, which resulted in thousands of deaths and injuries, and massive destruction of property.