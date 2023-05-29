93 Violations Of Sweden Agreement Recorded In Hodeidah

The Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room, which keeps track of ceasefire violations, said on Sunday that Saudi-led aggression troops had violated the ceasefire 93 times over the past 24 hours.

According to the operations room, the violations included the flight of three spy planes over the skies of Hays district and Maqbana and Al-Jabaliya areas, 11 breaches by firing 31 artillery shells, and 79 others with various gunshots.

The Sanaa authority considered that these provocations carried out by the coalition southeast of Hodeida represented a dangerous military escalation outside the Sweden agreement.