Over 120 Violations Of Hodeidah Ceasefire Recorded

The Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room, which keeps track of Sweden agreement violations in Hodeidah, stated on Friday that Saudi-led aggression forces had violated the ceasefire over 121 times during the past 24 hours.

According to a source at the operations room, the violations included six raids by spy aircraft on Hays district, the creation of new combat fortifications in Hays district and Al-Jabaliya area, and intensive flight of spy planes over Hyas.

The aggression forces also committed dozes of violations with artillery shelling and various gunshots, the source added.