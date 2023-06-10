Citizen Injured By Saudi Shelling In Saada

A citizen was injured, on Friday, as a result of an attack by the Saudi forces on Saada Governorate, northern Yemen.

According to the Al-Masirah Network, a citizen was injured as a result of the Saudi forces’ attack on the Shada border district.

The citizen was taken to Razih Rural Hospital.

On Thursday evening, the Saudi enemy launched artillery shells targeting several areas in the border district of Razih.

Various areas of the border districts in Saada have been subjected to Saudi missile and artillery shelling, on a daily basis, resulting in heavy material losses.