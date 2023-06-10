 13,641 Women And Children Killed And Wounded By Saudi-led Aggression

Entisaf Organization for Women and Children’s Rights reported that the number of children and women victims of the US-Saudi aggression exceeded 13,641 dead and wounded as of the end of May 2023.

The organization stated in a report on the aggression coalition’s violations against Yemeni children and women during three thousand days, a copy of which was received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), that the death toll reached six thousand and 357, including two thousand and 454 women and three thousand and 903 children.

The statement indicated that the rates of gender-based violence among children are constantly increasing, as they increased by 63% from before the aggression, while the crimes of rape committed by the forces of aggression in the West Coast region amounted to 712 crimes, including 140 rapes of women and 92 rapes of children, while crimes of kidnapping amounted to 430. A crime, including 65 kidnappings of women and 150 kidnappings of children, while 452 rapes were reported in Aden governorate.

The statement pointed to the violations of the Saudi regime, which arrested and tortured a number of Yemeni women, the latest of whom were Marwa Al-Sabri and Fekra Al-Dhabiani.

It’s pointed out that the number of those affected by the remnants of the aggression has risen to eight thousand and 122 civilian victims, including 182 children who were killed or wounded as a result of cluster bombs and remnants of the aggression from the beginning of the year to the end of May 2023.

With regard to education, it indicated that the number of completely and partially destroyed educational facilities used to shelter the displaced and unsafe as a result of the aggression amounted to three thousand and 768 facilities, of which approximately 435 schools were completely destroyed by 11.5%, and about 1578 partially damaged schools by 42%, while the number of schools that were destroyed reached Shelter centers for the displaced used about 999 schools, or 26.5%, in addition to closing about 756 schools across Yemen, or 20%.

The statement said that more than six million male and female students suffer from the collapse of the education system as a result of the aggression and siege, while 196 thousand and 197 male and female teachers have not received their salaries regularly since 2016, which puts an additional four million children at risk of losing education, and the number of children who face interruption may increase. Six million children need education, while 8.1 million children need emergency educational assistance across the country. He added that two million and 400 thousand children are out of school out of ten million and 600 thousand of school age, and 31 percent of Yemen’s girls are out of school as a result of the deteriorating humanitarian conditions and the inability of families to provide basic education needs, and the deficit in printing textbooks reached annually. 56 million 615 thousand and 44 books.

On the health side, he stated that Yemen records the highest child mortality rates in the Middle East, with about 60 children dying out of every thousand births, in addition to the death of 52,000 children annually, which means that one child dies every ten minutes. The blockade has also led to an increase in malnutrition rates, which rose during the past two years to six million people, from 3.6 million, an increase of 66 percent. More than 2.3 million children under the age of five were registered suffering from malnutrition and 632,000 children suffered from severe acute malnutrition that threatens their lives. In addition, there are more than 1.5 million pregnant and lactating women suffering from malnutrition, of whom 650,495 are moderately malnourished.

The actual need for the health sector is estimated at about two thousand nurseries, while there are currently only 600 nurseries available, which causes the death of 50% of premature newborns.

The report pointed to the exacerbation of the suffering of pregnant women, as more than 50 percent of childbirths take place at the hands of non-specialists, and about 8.1 million women and girls of childbearing age need assistance in accessing reproductive health services, including 1.3 million women who will give birth this year.

It is expected that 195,000 of them will develop complications that require medical assistance to save their lives and the lives of their newborns.

The organization’s report stated that only 51% of health facilities operate in Yemen, and approximately 70% of obstetric medicines are not available due to the blockade and the aggression coalition’s prevention of their entry, as more than 50% of newborn deaths could be avoided if basic health care was provided.

The organization held the coalition of aggression led by America and Saudi Arabia responsible for all crimes and violations against civilians, especially women and children, over a