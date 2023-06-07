Saudi’s Crime of Killing 3,000 Yemeni Pilgrims 100 Years Ago Was Only The Start

The 103rd anniversary of the Tanomah massacre committed by the Saudi regime against the Yemeni pilgrims on their way to perform Hajj over a hundred year ago, coincides with the continuous Saudi crimes against the people of Yemen until this year.

The Tanomah massacre is one of the largest, most brutal and heinous massacres that the world has ever witnessed. Gangs affiliated with the Saudi army laid an armed ambush on Yemeni pilgrims in Wadi Tanomah and Sadwan in the Asir region. They attacked them with weapons, as a result of which more than 3,000 Yemeni pilgrims were martyred.

The Saudi crimes against the Yemenis continue to the present day. It carried out on March 26, 2015, a war of extermination and a brutal siege that continued for the 8th year in a row.

Saudi brutality did not stop here, Sana’a government revealed, Monday, at a press conference for the Ministers of Human Rights and Expatriate Affairs, the shocking figures about the number of Yemenis detained in Saudi prisons, whose number exceeded more than 50,000 Yemeni residents without accusations or trial.

Minister of Human Rights Ali Al-Dailami confirmed Monday that thousands of Yemeni residents in Saudi Arabia are constantly exposed to various crimes and violations.

During a press conference under the slogan of brutal crimes and gross violations in light of international complicity about the Saudi regime’s violations against Yemenis, the Minister explained that nearly 50,000 Yemenis are arrested in Saudi prisons without any trials or legal procedures convicting them or proving their legal violation of the Saudi regime.

He pointed out that the Saudi regime commits crimes against Yemeni residents as a means of war on Yemen, indicating that more than 20,000 Yemeni detainees have been subjected to unfair trials on fabricated and malicious charges.

Al-Dailami stated that the ministry had verified that the Saudi regime had detained between 300 and 500 expatriate female prisoners in Al-Kharj prison.

“We received information about 50 expatriates who were sentenced to prison terms for over 10 years,”he said, stressing that the Saudi regime issued summary rulings that missed all the basics of litigation. “This is a violation of their rights to a fair trial, freedom, safety and personal security,” he added.

He pointed out that the Saudi regime practices against the detainees the most severe types of physical and psychological torture and confiscates their money and property, emphasizing that the Saudi regime must stop the disrespect for the dignity of the Yemeni expatriate and stop the policy of slavery and trafficking in labor.

The Minister of Human Rights noted that despite international reports condemning the Saudi regime, complicity continues.

He called on the Security Council for the formation of an independent and non-politicized committee to visit Saudi prisons, fact-finding and serious investigation into the crimes of the Saudi regime and all violations against Yemenis and non-Yemenis, whether Africans, Bahrainis or others.

He also called on the International Red Cross for more efforts and pressure on the Saudi regime to obtain the bodies of the victims who died in prisons as a result of torture and who were executed by the Saudi regime to bury them in their homeland and among their families, explaining that the Saudi regime refuses that.

Back in April, Insan Organization for Rights and Freedom announced that the number of civilian abductees in the prisons of the US-Saudi aggression and its mercenaries is about 1,200, including women and children, during the years 2021 – 2023.

It stated that 256 civilian abductees were released, including 198 civilian detainees who were liberated in exchange deals out of 1,200, the most prominent of which was the governorate of Marib, whose detainees exceeded more than 645.

“It is through examinations of detainees liberated from the Political Security prison that it was found that there are widespread epidemics and severe medical negligence, and the various organizations are not allowed to visit the detainees,” It said.

“Among the violations are the arrest of healthy civilians, taking them to prisons, merging them with prisoners of war, and bargaining with them in exchange deals,” it added.

The organization indicated that there are civilian detainees whose physical and psychological health has deteriorated, and most of them suffer from psychological conditions.

It revealed that kidnappings and violations were not limited to men only, but also affected women and children, stressing that a number of abductees in Marib governorate died as a result of torture.