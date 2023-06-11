Over 130 Violations Of Hodeidah Ceasefire Recorded

The Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room, which keeps track of Sweden agreement violations, said on Saturday that Saudi-led aggression forces had violated the ceasefire over 137 times during the past 24 hours.

According to a source at the operations room, the violations included five airstrikes by spy aircraft on Hays district, the creation of new combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya area, and seven sorties of spy planes over Hays.

The aggression forces also committed 52 violations by firing 136 artillery shells and 72 others with various gunshots, the source added.

According to statistics released by the operations room, the seaside district of Hays, southeast of Hodeidah, has been exposed to about 50 air attacks by coalition drones since the beginning of June.