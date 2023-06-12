Tweets Campaign To Start Tonight To Mark 3,000 Days Of Aggression War On Yemen

A campaign of tweets will be launched on Today evening at 9:00 pm on “Twitter”, to mark the passage of 3000 days of Saudi-led aggression on Yemen and which is matched by 3000 days of resilience.

The organizers of the campaign called for broad participation in the major tweet campaign to highlight the toll of 3,000 days of crimes and violations against the Yemeni people, and to show evidence of resilience and divine victory

The campaign will be launched under two hashtags in Arabic and English:

#اليمن3000يومعدوان_وصمود

#3000DaysOfWarOnYemen

Tweet Bank Link:

https://bit.ly/3000dwarye