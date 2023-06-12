Saudi-led Aggression Commits 124 Violations Of Ceasefire In Hodeidah

The Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room, which keeps track of Sweden agreement violations in Hodeidah, said on Sunday that Saudi-led aggression forces had violated the ceasefire over 124 times during the past 24 hours.

According to a source at the operations room, the violations included the creation of new combat fortifications in Hays district and Al-Jabaliya area and nine sorties of spy aircraft over Hays, Al-Jabaliya, and Maqbana areas.

The aggression forces also committed 23 violations with artillery shelling and 81 others with various gunshots, the source added.