Aggression Forces Violate Sweden Agreement In Hodeidah 89 Times

The US-backed Saudi-led aggression forces committed on Monday 89 violations of Sweden agreement in Hodeidah province over the past 24 hours, a source in the liaison officers operations room said.

The source affirmed that the breaches included creation of combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya area, flying of 14 spy drones over Al-Jabaliya area, Hays and Maqbna districts, and four raids hit Maqbna and Al-Jabaliya.

In addition, the violations also included six ones by an artillery bombardment, and 63 breaches by various machine guns