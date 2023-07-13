Aggression Commits 99 Violations In Hodeida In 24 Hours

The aggression forces committed 99 violations of the ceasefire agreement in Hodeida province over the past 24 hours, an official at the operations room to monitor the violations said on Thursday.

The official in the operations room told the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) that among the aggression forces violations were five airstrikes of spying warplanes on Maqbana and Hays, and the creation of combat fortifications in Hays and al-Jabaliya.

He pointed out that the violations also included 10 spy planes flew over Maqbana and Hays, 15 violations with artillery shell, and 65 violations with various gunshots.