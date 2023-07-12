Four Civilians Killed And Wounded In Sa’ada By Saudi Bombing

Four civilians were killed and wounded in a new bombing by Saudi forces on Sa’ada Governorate, in northern Yemen.

According to sources, a citizen was killed and 3 others were wounded, as a result of Saudi artillery shelling on separate areas of the border districts of Shada and Monabbih.

Yesterday, Tuesday, a citizen was killed by similar Saudi bombing in the Shada district, in light of the continuous targeting of the Yemeni border areas.