Saudi-led Aggression Violates Hodeidah Ceasefire 78 Times

The US-backed Saudi-led aggression forces committed 78 violations of the ceasefire agreement in Hodeidah province over the past 24 hours, the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room, which monitors Sweden agreement violations in the province, said on Saturday.

The violations included five air raids by spy planes on Hays district and Al-Jabaliya and Maqbana areas, 11 sorties of spy aircraft over the same areas, and the creation of new combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya, according to an official at the operations room.

The aggression forces also committed 14 violations by firing 50 artillery shells and 46 breaches with various gunshots, the official added.