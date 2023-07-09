Citizen Injured In Saudi Attack On Saada

A citizen was injured on Saturday in a Saudi attack on the border areas of Saada province, north of Yemen.

Local health sources in Saada reported that the wounded civilian had arrived at Razih Rural Hospital, as a result of artillery shelling in the border district of Shada.

On Friday, the coalition warplanes dropped shells on the same district.

The province’s border areas get subjected to continuous Saudi attacks with missile and artillery bombardment and direct targeting of civilians, which led to killing and wounding thousands, in addition to the destruction of hundreds of villages, homes, facilities, and public and private property.