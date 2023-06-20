Sayyid Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi Condemns US Attempts To Spread Corruption And Immorality Worldwide

The Leader of the Yemeni Revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, denounced on Monday the US administration’s approach to spreading corruption and immorality and its attempt to generalize that to humanity.

During his lecture today, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi pointed out that the Jewish-Zionist lobby, along with the infidel West, is moving with all its capabilities and in every field to corrupt the human soul in order to facilitate the control and enslavement of people.

“America carried the banner of corruption and the banner of vice in a scandalous, ugly, and shameful manner,” Sayyid Abdul-Malik said, noting that the American president, Joe Biden, appeared while promoting homosexuality, trying to generalize it, providing it with political and legal support, and trying to impose it in other countries.

The Revolution Leader affirmed that spreading vice and destroying morals and values is one of the worst forms of targeting a person to empty him of his faith instinct and keep him away from Allah’s teachings that reform and protect man.