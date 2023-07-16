Aggression Aircraft Step Up Violations With 12 Sorties In Hodeidah

The US-backed Saudi-led aggression planes stepped up their violations of the Sweden agreement’s stipulated ceasefire with 21 sorties in Hodeidah province, on the western coast of Yemen.

According to the operations room to monitor violations in Hodeidah, the coalition forces committed 113 violations of the ceasefire agreement during the past 24 hours.

The violations included 21 sorties by the aggression planes, during which eight raids were launched on Hays district and Maqbana area, the creation of new fortifications in Al-Jabaliya area, as well as 19 breaches with the firing of 73 artillery shells and 62 breaches with various gunshots in several areas.