Livestock killed in Marib by left-over aggression explosive

A number of livestock died as a result of the explosion of an object left over by Saudi-led aggression coalition forces in the Rahba district of Marib governorate, the Executive Center for Mine Action reported.

According to the center, the mine-related activities have been completely suspended by the UN, and this is what doubles the number of victims and the suffering of citizens due to the spread of these remnants.

The center pointed out that cluster bombs, mines and various remnants directly affect the daily lives of civilians and their sources of livelihood.

