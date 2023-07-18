Aggression Forces Commit 77 Violations Of Sweden Agreement In Hodeidah

The US-backed Saudi-led aggression forces committed on Monday 77 violations of Sweden agreement in Hodeidah province over the past 24 hours, a source in the liaison officers operations room said.

The source affirmed that the breaches included flying of 18 spy drones over Al-Jabaliya, Maqbna and Hays districts, and 11 raids of spy aircrafts hit the same districts.

In addition, the violations also included 10 breaches by an artillery bombardment, and 38 ones by various machine guns.