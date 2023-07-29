49 Violations Of Sweden Agreement Recorded In Hodeidah

The US-backed Saudi-led aggression forces committed 49 violations of the ceasefire agreement in Hodeidah province over the past 24 hours, the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room to monitor Sweden agreement violations in the province said on Friday.

The violations included a drone strike on Magbana area, flying of one drone plane over the same area and the creation of combat fortifications in Hays, according to a sources in the operations room.

The aggression forces also committed breaches by firing artillery shells and with various gunshots, the source added.