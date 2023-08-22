Human Rights Organization Exposes Saudi-Led Coalition’s Crimes Against Yemeni Children, Women

The Entesaf Organization for Women and Child Rights, confirmed, Monday, that the Yemeni People are still being subjected to the largest terrorist crimes in more than 8 years by Saudi-led aggression coalition.

In a statement on the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, the organization held the aggression coalition responsible for all crimes and violations against civilians, especially women and children.

The organization called on the international community and UN organizations to assume their responsibility to stop the heinous violations and massacres against civilians.

It also called for the formation of an independent international commission to investigate all crimes committed against the Yemeni people and to hold accountable all those found involved in them.