Saudi-Led Aggression Violates Sweden Agreement In Hodeidah 64 Times

The US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition forces committed on Monday 64 violations of Sweden agreement in Hodeidah province over the past 24 hours, a source in the liaison officers operations room said.

The source affirmed that the breaches included nine attacks by spy drones and flying of spy aircrafts over Al-Jabaliya area and Hays district.

In addition, the violations also included breaches by an artillery bombardment and other violations by various machine guns.