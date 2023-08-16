Human Rights Office In Taiz Renews Its Demand For Prosecution Of Perpetrators Of Al-Rumaima Family Crime

The Office of Human Rights said in a statement on the eighth anniversary of the commission of this crime, which claimed the lives of a number of the Rumaima family, including women and children, and the destruction and burning of more than 27 homes and the displacement of 168 families, it requires international criminal accountability for its perpetrators.

The statement held the aggression coalition and its mercenaries fully responsible, as well as the international community, for its silence on these repeated crimes.