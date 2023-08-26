94 Violations Of Hodeidah Ceasefire Recorded Within 24 Hours

The Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room in Hodeidah province affirmed on Friday that it had monitored 94 military violations of the Sweden Agreement committed by the Saudi-led aggression forces during the past 24 hours.

The violations included two airstrikes by the spy planes on Al-Jabaliya and Maqbana area, and the creation of new fortifications in Al-Jabaliya and Hays district, as well as 6 sorties of spy aircraft over Al-Jabaliya and Maqbana, according to a source in the operations room.

The aggression forces also committed 21 violations with artillery shelling and 60 others with various gunshots, the source added.