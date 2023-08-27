President Directs Preparation Of Strategic Plan To Localize Pharmaceutical Industries

His Excellency Field Marshal Mahdi Al-Mashat, Head of the Supreme Political Council, met today,Satuarday, at the Presidency House in the capital, Sana’a, the Minister of Public Health and Population, Dr. Taha Al-Mutawakel, and the leadership of the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association.

During the meeting, his Excellency the President directed the development of a strategic plan to localize the pharmaceutical industries in Yemen.

President Al-Mashat stressed the importance of establishing a model medical city to ease the burdens on Yemeni patients who want to travel abroad for treatment.

He also directed the Ministers of Finance, Industry and Health to study all the problems and obstacles facing the investment process in the health sector and work to solve them and provide a package of facilities in this important aspect.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Health announced the localization of 1,000 items of pharmaceutical products.