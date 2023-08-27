US-Saudi Coalition Forces Commit 88 Violations Of Hodeida Ceasefire

The Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room in Hodeida province affirmed that it had monitored 88 military violations of the Sweden Agreement committed by the US-Saudi-led coalition forces during the past 24 hours.

The violations included four airstrikes by the spy planes on Al-Jabaliya area and Hays district, following the flight of five spy aircraft in the airspace of Hays, Al-Jabaliya, and Maqbana areas, according to a source in the operations room.

The coalition forces also created new fortifications in Al-Jabaliya and committed violations with artillery shelling and 68 others with various gunshots, the source added.