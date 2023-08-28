Aggression Commits 102 Violations In Hodeidah In 24 Hours

The Saudi-led aggression forces carried out on Sunday 102 breaches of the UN-mediated ceasefire agreement in Hodeidah province.

An official in the operation room to monitor the aggression’s violations said that nearly nine coalition’s spy aircrafts launched four strike on the areas of Hays and Maqbana, and flew over the areas of Hays, Maqbana and al-Jabaliya.

He added that the aggression forces carried out seven artillery attacks and fired 75 live bullets.

In addition, the violations included the creation of various combat fortifications in al-Jabaliya and Hays.