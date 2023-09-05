Human Rights Office In Taiz Condemns Crimes Of Mercenaries Against Citizens

The Human Rights Office in the province of Taiz condemned the crimes of abduction and liquidation committed by mercenaries of aggression against citizens in the city of Taiz, the most recent of which was reported on social media sites regarding the abduction and torture of citizen Abdul Baqi Mohamed Ibrahim.

The office said in a statement received by Saba stated that the mercenaries’ armed gangs in the Al Misrakh district in the city of Taiz abducted Abdul Baqi Mohammed, linked him to a tree and brutally beat him in a manner contrary to principles, values and morals and violated human dignity.

That crime came in the context of mercenaries’ repeated crimes against civilians and revealed the situation of criminality and insecurity in areas subject to mercenaries of aggression.

He called on the media and international and local organizations to monitor and document this crime and to monitor the abductor’s fate, release him and prosecute the perpetrators.