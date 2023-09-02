Deputy Foreign Minister Warns That Any Foreign Forces In Yemen Are Legitimate Targets

A top official in the National Salvation Government in Sana’a has warned against any presence of foreign forces in any part of Yemen, as these forces would be a legitimate target at any moment as they pose major threat to all of Yemen and the region.

“The presence of any foreign force (whether American or of other nationalities) in any part of Yemen represents a major threat to all of Yemen and the region, ” Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein al-Ezzi said in a post on his X account.

Al-Ezzi affirmed that these forces, which he described as barbaric, “give the Yemeni people the full right to target them, and without being identified they should expect this at any moment.”

He added, “They will be very lucky if they can leave safely.”