President Confirms Continuation Of Mobilization In Preparation For Return Of Aggression or Continuation

President Mahdi Al-Mashat stressed the importance of continuing general mobilization so that everyone remains prepared for the return of the aggression at any moment or in the event that it commits any foolishness or continues to procrastinate the Yemeni people in their legitimate right to stop the aggression and lift the siege.

President Al-Mashat indicated, during an expanded meeting on Tuesday, with the leadership of the local authority, the executive offices, the dignitaries of Sana’a Governorate, and members of the House of Representatives and the Shura Council, that the first priority is achieving deterrence weapons.

He said, “We are taking advantage of the situation (no war, no peace) to achieve deterrence with the missile force and unmanned aerial vehicles. I promise you and the masses of our Yemeni people that in the coming days, you will hear what will please your hearts and what will achieve true deterrence for our enemy until he stops his plots against our country.”

President Al-Mashat reiterated that the priorities of this stage are still the three priorities identified by the Leader of the Revolution, to which two priorities have been added in light of the current situation. The first is confronting aggression and siege, from which no one should and should not deviate. He said, “It is neither permissible nor We must lose our resolve or convince ourselves that we are out of the war, as the war continues and is expected to return from time to time.”

He added, “Therefore, the determination and readiness must remain high on the part of everyone, army, security, and tribesmen.”

The president pointed out that “talking about the continuation of the aggression requires addressing many headlines and details, especially as everyone watches the Marines in Hadhramaut and how they take to the streets, and the conspiracies that are being hatched against the occupied regions and governorates in the south of the country.”

He stressed the need to continue exposing the aggression’s conspiracies and its plundering of wealth and occupation of large parts of the country, and the establishment of military sites and bases in the occupied areas and governorates, the parts of Yemen, and the Yemeni territorial and economic.

He stated that the enemy entered into a war called in political science “hybrid war” in which hard and soft wars are used, but he will fail just as he failed in military and hard wars.

Al-Mashat pointed out that the second priority is the stability of the internal front, urging “media professionals and politicians to close ranks and unite their speech before every situation and before any emotions or feelings from here or there because we have an enemy that must be confronted.”

Speaking about the internal situation, President Al-Mashat explained that there is an economic war being waged by the enemy, and it is a serious mistake for someone to shift the blame onto the national forces, as the economic suffering is behind the aggression, so it is primarily responsible for it.

He pointed out that the economic conspiracy has economic consequences and difficulties, including the scarcity of resources and the inability to meet due and necessary expenses, including salaries, and this is a result practiced by the enemy.

President Al-Mashat stated that the third priority is reforming state institutions, which does not mean changing so-and-so, as this is a simple part of the reform process.

He stated that the most significant challenge in reforming state institutions is the legacy of the past, regardless of the names. He indicated that there are committees that have descended on all state institutions, and this is the radical change that the Leader spoke about, and this is the priority of reforming state institutions.

He pointed out that the legacy of the past arranged the country’s situation on the basis of dependence on imports from abroad, and now the focus is on local production and manufacturing and directing the people to work in order to reach self-sufficiency.

His Excellency the President stressed that the fourth priority is to achieve renaissance for Yemen by turning to internal production and paying attention to agriculture, as it is one of the greatest components that enable the country to stand up to the invaders and occupiers.

He said, “We will go to create an investment environment for businessmen, as our country was classified as an environment that repels local investment, and capital has headed to many foreign countries, unfortunately.”

He added, “I promise businessmen and financiers that we will create the investment environment God willing, and we will all turn to local production. We are an ancient people that must stand on our feet and not depend on foreign imports as was in the past.”

President Al-Mashat called for preserving the u