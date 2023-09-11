Stolen Yemeni Antiquities To Be Auctioned Off In “Israel”

Yemeni antiquities expert Abdullah Mohsen has revealed a public auction to sell Yemeni antiquities in the possession of the Zionist entity.

Mohsen confirmed the official announcement in Tel Aviv about the October 3, 2023 auction catalog, which includes 373 antiquities, 15 of which are Yemeni, and is held by controversial Israeli archaeologist Dr. Robert Deutsch in the Palestinian districts of Jaffa and Ashkelon.

The Yemeni antiquities displayed in the auction consist of five pieces of alabaster, ten bronze pieces, and a silver talisman.

Not included among the exhibits was a magnificent bronze plaque, from which two handsome young men appear, with the letters (ش ي م) at the bottom, according to Mohsen.