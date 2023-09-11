Saudi-led Aggression Forces Commit 119 Violations Of Hodeidah Truce
The Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room in Hodeidah province said on Sunday that 119 military violations of the Sweden Agreement were committed by the Saudi-led aggression coalition forces during the past 24 hours.
The violations included the creation of new combat fortifications in Hays district and Al-Jabaliya area and five sorties by the spy planes over Hays and Maqbana area, according to a source in the operations room.
The aggression forces also committed six violations with artillery shelling and 104 breaches with various gunshots, the source added