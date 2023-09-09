Saudi-led Coalition Forces Violate Sweden Agreement In Hodeidah 48 Times
The Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room in Hodeidah province reported on Friday 48 military violations of the Sweden Agreement committed by the Saudi-led aggression coalition forces during the past 24 hours.
The violations included the creation of new combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya and Maqbana areas, and three sorties by the spy planes over Hays district, according to a source in the operations room.
The aggression forces also committed four violations by firing 26 artillery shells and 35 others with various gunshots, the source added.