2 Citizens Injured By Saudi Border Guards Gunfire In Saada

A citizen was wounded on late Friday by Saudi border guards’ gunfire in Saada province, northern Yemen, a security source told Yemen Press Agency.

The source explained that the citizen was injured in the foot by Saudi forces in the area of al-Qahr in Baqim border directorate.

Earlier on Friday, a citizen was injured by shrapnel from a mortar shell fired by the Saudi forces at al-Raqaw area in Monabbih border district.

The border districts witness almost daily attacks by the Saudi army, which have resulted in thousands of deaths and injuries, as well as huge property losses.