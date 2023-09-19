Saudi-led Aggression Forces Violate Hodeidah Truce 70 Times
The Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room, which monitors violations of the Stockholm Agreement and Ceasefire in Hodeidah, reported on Monday 70 violations staged by US-Saudi forces and mercenaries during the past 24 hours.
A source in the Operations Room pointed out that the violations included the launching of five airstrikes with spy drones on Magbana district, the flying of seven drones on Al-Jabalyah and Magbana districts. They staged 16 violations with artillery shells and 42 violations with various bullets.