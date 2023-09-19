Citizen Injured By Saudi Shelling on Saada

A citizen was injured by Saudi artillery shells that targeted the border district of Qataber in Saada province.

Yesterday, a citizen was killed as a result of Saudi enemy artillery shelling on the border district of Shada in the same province.

On Saturday, a citizen was killed and another injured in attacks by the Saudi enemy targeting the same district.

The border areas in Saada province are subjected to almost daily attacks, including missile and artillery shelling, and direct targeting of civilians by the Saudi enemy, in light of the absence of any international or UN action.