Saudi-led Aggression Violates Sweden Agreement In Hodeidah 63 Times

The Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room, which monitors violations of the Stockholm Agreement and Ceasefire in Hodeidah, reported on Sunday 63 violations staged by US-Saudi forces and mercenaries during the past 24 hours.

A source in the Operations Room pointed out that the violations included the launching of 11 airstrikes with spy drones on Magbana and Al-Jabalyah districts, the flying of 11 spy drones on Al-Jabalyah and Magbana districts. They staged five violations with artillery shells and 36 violations with various bullets.