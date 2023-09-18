Citizen Killed By Saudi Artillery Shelling In Saada
A citizen was killed on Monday as a result of Saudi enemy artillery shelling on the border district of Shada in Saada province.
On Saturday, a citizen was killed and another injured in attacks by the Saudi enemy targeting the same district.
The border areas in Saada province are subjected to almost daily attacks, including missile and artillery shelling, and direct targeting of civilians by the Saudi enemy, in light of the absence of any international or UN action.