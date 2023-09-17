Sayyed Abdulmalik: Celebrating Prophet’s Birthday a Challenge to Zionist Lobby

The Leader of the Revolution Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi called on the people of Yemen to participate in large numbers in commemorating the Prophet’s birthday, emphasizing that “our message to the Zionist lobby and its followers by celebrating this occasion is a challenge to them.”

Speaking in a televised speech broadcast from the Yemeni capital of Sana’a on Saturday evening inaugurating the events of commemorating the noble Prophet’s birthday, Sayyed Abdul-Malik said that taking care of this occasion through educational and awareness activities, decorations, and expressions of joy is a distinctive manifestation of Yemeni faith and Yemeni wisdom.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik pointed out that extremist campaigns have worked to suppress all forms of reverence and glorification of the Prophet, confirming that this is one of their biggest deviations and evidence of the invalidity of their beliefs, which is equivalent to the Zionist campaigns that sought to separate the Nation from its sources of dignity and guidance.

He explained that the Zionist lobby and its cohorts around the world are seeking to alienate Muslim nations from the Holy Quran as well as Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) in order to advance their own agendas.

“Currently, arrogant powers intend to mislead human societies. They are morally corrupting peoples around the world so that they can dominate them. They are doing this by estrangement of Muslims from sanctities,” the Leader said.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik warned that false ideas and deviant upbringing are what have brought down the dignity of European societies, explaining that the transition from humanity and a sense of human dignity to animality is intended to spread from Europe to all countries of the world.

He pointed out that humanity is threatened today in its humanity, as the arrogant powers want it to believe that it is just a material being with no value.

“There is no salvation, dignity, or honor for humanity except by adhering to the divine message,” he added. “Our responsibility as followers of Islam and the Quran is to make this occasion an opportunity to convey divine light to the world and to fortify ourselves as a targeted Nation.”

The Leader stressed that the Nation is concerned with offering salvation and guidance to the rest of human societies through the message of its Prophet and its book, and to confront all attempts by the arrogant powers to mislead humanity, but after safeguarding itself from within.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik emphasized that “our message to the Zionist lobby and its followers in the world by celebrating this occasion is a challenge to them.”

He pointed out that the Zionist lobby, which organized campaigns insulting Islamic sanctities in several Western countries, see the Prophet and the Quran as a threat.

In conclusion of his speech, the Leader called for the participation of millions of people in an unprecedented gathering on the day of the grand celebration, 12th of Rabi’ al-Awwal, and for the Yemeni people to be a leading example in faith and wisdom among all the peoples of the Nation.