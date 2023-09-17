Saudi-led Aggression Violates Sweden Agreement In Hodeidah 75 Times

The Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room, which monitors violations of the Stockholm Agreement and Ceasefire in Hodeidah, reported on Saturday 75 violations staged by US-Saudi forces and mercenaries during the past 24 hours.

A source in the Operations Room pointed out that the violations included an infiltration attempt in Hays district, the launching of three airstrikes with spy drones on Magbanah, the flying of five spy drones on Al-Jabalyah and Magbanah districts and developing new military fortifications in Al-Jabalyah district. They staged 65 violations with various bullets.