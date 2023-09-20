A Yemeni bronze statue is to be auctioned in Tel Aviv

Yemeni antiquities expert Abdullah Mohsen revealed that a bronze statue of Yemeni antiquities will be displayed at a public auction next October 3 in Tel Aviv.

Yemeni antiquities expert Mohsen said on his Facebook page, “A bronze statue of a young man from the antiquities of Yemen, more than half a meter (61 cm) high, dating back to the period from the fourth century to the second century BC, is being offered at Dr. Robert Deutsch’s auction on the international auction platform Bidsprit.”

Mohsen added, “The opening amount for the statue auction is exceptional and unusual, as if it was prepared to avoid competition and suit a specific buyer.