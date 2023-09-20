Martyrs And Wounded Citizens By Saudi Fire in Shada

Two citizens were martyred and another was injured, yesterday evening, as a result of Saudi enemy artillery shelling that targeted the border areas in Sa’ada Governorate.

A local source in Sa’ada reported that two citizens were martyred within less than 24 hours by Saudi enemy fire in the Shada border district.

The border areas in Saada Governorate are subjected to continuous attacks on an almost daily basis, with missile and artillery shelling and direct targeting of civilians by the Saudi enemy, in an escalating manner in light of absolute international and international silence.