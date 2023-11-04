YemenEXtra
YemenExtra

Mohammed Abdulsalam Accuses US Of Seeking To Ignite Region

5

The official spokesman for Ansarullah, Mohammed Abdulsalam, has commented on the latest US officials’ remarks in which they said it is still too early for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

“ America’s insistence on continuing the aggression and its officials’ statements that it is still too early for a ceasefire is a clear call to inflame the region,” Mohammed Abdulslam said in a post on his X account on Thursday.

He added, “The Americans must realize that the peoples of the region will not be silent about this American and “Israeli” arrogance.”

The official spokesman affirmed that the continuation of the Zionists’ commitment to perpetrating genocide will only bring them crushing defeat, God willing.

Continue Reading